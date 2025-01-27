DEA Los Angeles assisting Homeland Security with immigration enforcement

Similar scenes played out in Chicago, with border czar Tom Homan in attendance.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The DEA Los Angeles Field Division is working with the Department of Homeland Security on immigration enforcement.

The agency posted several photos on its Instagram with the caption, "DEA operation throughout Los Angeles." Specifics on the operation were not provided in the post.

Meanwhile, in Denver, agents said they targeted alleged members of a Venezuelan gang, arresting nearly 50 people.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 956 arrests were made nationwide on Sunday. This comes after Homeland Security announced it would allow certain law enforcement components from the Department of Justice to carry out the "functions" of an immigration officer.

The agencies listed in the memo are the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the US Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The DEA and ATF have had little experience historically in carrying out immigration enforcement. Historically, the US Marshals only get involved when there has been a migrant who has become a fugitive.

ABC News contributed to this report.