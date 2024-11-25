Deadly crash shuts down several northbound lanes of 5 Freeway in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Several northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down in the Tustin area after a deadly crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at Tustin Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Only the far right lane appeared to be open.

Authorities said an SUV crashed into the concrete center divider, sending debris across lanes, including on the southbound side of the freeway. That car overturned and burst into flames.

At least one person was killed.

Additional details about the crash were not available. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.

