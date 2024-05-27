1 killed, 1 injured in Memorial Day chase in Long Beach. CHP reminds drivers to be safe on roads

The deadly chase and crash happened during the CHP's maximum enforcement period for the holiday weekend.

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash while leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase early Memorial Day morning on the 710 freeway in Long Beach.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, CHP tried to pull over a driver for erratic driving. The driver took off, leading officers on a 45-second chase to the 405 freeway interchange.

"For unknown reasons, we're still investigating at this time, that car did veer off the roadway when the driver lost control, hitting a tree off the roadway," CHP Officer Alec Pereyda said. "That driver did succumb to his injuries along with his passenger, who sustained moderate injuries."

"We're always going to look for everything," CHP Officer Isabel Diaz said. "Cell phone use, speeding, impaired driving."

The 2024 Memorial Day maximum enforcement period ends at midnight. Last year, more than 1,100 people were arrested for DUI across California and 33 people died in 27 crashes over the three-day holiday.

Those numbers are a reminder to be a safe driver whenever you get behind the wheel.

"Be patient. Leave with plenty of time. And don't speed, don't text and drive," Diaz said. Wear your seat belt; it takes two seconds to buckle up -- and that could save your life."