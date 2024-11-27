Death investigation underway at Burbank airport after body found near parking area, officials say

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation is underway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after a body was found early Wednesday morning.

The body was found near a parking area, according to airport officials. The incident was reportedly a medical emergency that turned fatal.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

AIR7 was above the scene and captured several police vehicles and a canopy covering the body.

Airport officials told Eyewitness News that the case has been turned over to the Burbank Police Department. ABC7 has reached out to police and are awaiting more information.

This comes as travelers flock to airports for the Thanksgiving travel rush.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

