Deputies shoot, wound suspect in Palmdale after report of attempted car break-ins, authorities say

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot and wounded a suspect Monday night in Palmdale after a report of attempted break-ins, authorities said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a male holding two large blades and trying to break-into cars near the intersection of 20th Street East and Avenue R, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, the deputies initially used less-lethal rounds on the suspect, the spokesperson said.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the suspect was "uncooperative" and "a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

The unidentified suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, authorities said. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

The suspect was possibly connected to earlier calls for similar disturbances, in which a person was holding two screwdrivers, the sheriff's spokesperson told ABC7.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crimes Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.