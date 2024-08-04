Deputy-involved shooting reported at Sprouts store in Rancho Cucamonga

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a Sprouts Farmers Market store in Rancho Cucamonga.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a Sprouts Farmers Market store in Rancho Cucamonga.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a Sprouts Farmers Market store in Rancho Cucamonga.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a Sprouts Farmers Market store in Rancho Cucamonga.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a Sprouts Farmers Market store in Rancho Cucamonga.

Deputies responded to the store on Carnelian Street just after 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

Details are limited but according to investigators, when deputies arrived, they found the suspect and "a lethal force encounter occurred."

Eyewitness News learned one person was shot by a deputy but their condition is unknown. It's unclear if any deputies or shoppers were injured. The sheriff's department noted the incident was not an active shooter situation.

No further details were released.

Video from the scene showed deputies canvassing the area as crime-scene tape blocked off a part of the parking lot. One of the store's glass doors was shattered.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.