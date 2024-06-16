Dick Van Dyke & wife Arlene honored by Malibu High with theater in their names

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Dick Van Dyke is one of our Hollywood treasures. He's a show biz institution. On Saturday, June 15, the longtime Malibu resident and his wife, Arlene, were honored with something pretty special. The theater at Malibu High School is now named after the couple.

"We're going to make actors out of all your kids!," Dick told the crowd gathered at Malibu High.

There was plenty of love at this event. Arlene cut the ribbon to open the newly named Arlene and Dick Van Dyke Theater. The doors then opened for a special afternoon for performances in honor of the Van Dykes. This event was also a fundraiser for the Van Dyke Endowment for the Arts, which aims to fund arts education in Malibu public schools.

"I've lived here for 40 years in Malibu and we've been pushing, you know, to get more theater, especially in a high school. There's not enough theater. We're gonna get that done!," said Dick.

"I'm just so honored to live my life with him and share him with the world and this is an incredible honor to have this happening," said Arlene.

Jason Alexander, who emceed the affair, told us, " And if we don't have the facilities and we don't have the resources and kids don't get introduced to these kinds of humanities and arts, a lot of great future artists just never get born."

The Van Dykes had plenty of friends and fans on hand to help with the celebration. Along with Alexander, others taking the stage included Tom Bergeron, Mark Hamill, Melissa Manchester and Peter Cincotti.

Over the years, Dick Van Dyke's roles in projects including "Mary Poppins," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Diagnosis Murder" have turned him into one of Hollywood' most beloved stars.

"I think he doesn't understand, he still doesn't understand what he means to people," Arlene said. "He's a good, good person and he influences people to be better."

And at 98, he's still at it, saying he's waiting for the phone to ring with a new role for him to play, perhaps, in a TV comedy.

"Everyone in my circle of friends and fellow actors are dead," he said. "I've outlasted everybody. And I'm going to make 100 while I'm doing my sitcom!"

That sounds pretty legendary. But that's Dick Van Dyke!