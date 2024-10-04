Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal team up again on 'La Máquina,' with premiere in Hollywood

Stars Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are teaming up again but this time on the small screen.

Stars Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are teaming up again but this time on the small screen.

Stars Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are teaming up again but this time on the small screen.

Stars Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are teaming up again but this time on the small screen.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Stars Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are teaming up again but this time on the small screen.

The creators and cast of "La Máquina" reunited for a Red Carpet premiere in Hollywood Thursday night.

The stars could not hold back their excitement, as "La Máquina," marks Hulu's first original series completely in Spanish.

Luna spoke about his physical transformation playing a boxing manager helping García Bernal's character with his final fight.

"It was painful to get the character on, but it was so nice. Like, to use these tools for the first time in my life that I get to, like, work with prosthetics and such characterization. You know, it was really cool. I felt really free," Luna said.

"I miss working with Diego of course because it's such a wonderful, you know, experience every time we work together. And with this wonderful cast as well. Everyone that participated, all the collaborators. I mean, it's just been a wonderful thing to do and hopefully we can replicate it," García Bernal said.

"La Máquina premieres next week, Oct. 9, on Hulu.