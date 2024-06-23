Din Tai Fung set to open as latest addition to Downtown Disney

Din Tai Fung is almost open in Downtown Disney. The popular chain will have a soft launch on Monday, with a grand opening set for some time in July.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Din Tai Fung is almost open in Downtown Disney.

The popular chain will have a soft launch on Monday, June 24 with a grand opening set for some time in July.

The menu will include their signature soup dumplings, wontons, noodles, steamed buns and more.

"The new restaurant will be the only freestanding Din Tai Fung location built from the ground up, infused with architectural and design elements that pay homage to the company's Taiwanese heritage," according to the Disney Parks blog.

Three new restaurants - Paseo, Centrico and Tiendita - opened in Downtown Disney earlier this year.

