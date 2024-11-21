Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani expected to be named National League MVP

Ohtani hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases, both highs for his seven-season MLB career, helping the Dodgers to baseball's best record.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Shohei Ohtani is expected to be announced as the winner of the National League Most Valuable Player award Thursday after the Dodger designated hitter became the first player in Major League Baseball to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

Ohtani scored 134 runs, the most by any Dodger since the team moved to Los Angeles following the 1957 season, and led the National League in RBIs (130),.on-base percentage (.390), slugging percentage (.646), OPS (1.036), total bases (411) and runs.

Earlier this month, Ohtani was the recipient of the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for the fourth consecutive season, the National League's Hank Aaron Award as the league's top hitter and a Louisville Slugger Award, given to the best hitter at each position in each league.

Ohtani was the American League's MVP in 2021 and 2023 when he played for the Angels. Ten players, including the late Brooklyn Dodgers catcher Roy Campanella have been three-time MVPs.

The retired Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds is the only player with more, winning seven.

Ohtani is trying to become the second player to win MVP awards in both leagues, joining the late Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, and the first to do it in back-to-back years. He would also be the first full-time designated hitter to win an MVP award.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte are the other finalists.

Ballots must be submitted before the start of the postseason and are cast by two writers in each league city. Voting is conducted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

The winner will be announced at 3 p.m. on MLB Network.

