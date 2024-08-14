Downtown Women's Center helps women rebuild lives, enter workforce

The Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles is celebrating 20 women who wanted to make a change in their lives, completing 300 hours of training to get back into the workforce.

The Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles is celebrating 20 women who wanted to make a change in their lives, completing 300 hours of training to get back into the workforce.

The Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles is celebrating 20 women who wanted to make a change in their lives, completing 300 hours of training to get back into the workforce.

The Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles is celebrating 20 women who wanted to make a change in their lives, completing 300 hours of training to get back into the workforce.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A resilient group of women are taking their first steps toward a brighter future as they celebrate a major accomplishment.

The Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles is celebrating 20 women who wanted to make a change in their lives, completing 300 hours of training to get back into the workforce.

Whether it's candle-making or running a boutique, the nonprofit helps women get off the street and onto their feet.

Alexandria Pineda went through the program three years ago after experiencing homelessness and is now the lead trainer.

"I was in the military and I feel like my military experience got me through that part of my life because I treated it like it was a war zone," Pineda said. "That's what it felt like anyway. That's how I was able to survive it."

Amy Turk, CEO of the Downtown Women's Center, says beyond the training the organization also helps women find jobs in the community or even employs them at the center.

"They've been able to dedicate time to rebuild their resume and to rebuild confidence in moving back into the workforce," Turk said.

Valencia Henning worked in the center's donations department during her time as a trainee. After experiencing homelessness, she's walking away from graduation with a new certificate and a plan.

"My plan is to get my family housed because my girls have come to stay with me finally," Henning said. "I'm going to school. I'm working. So my plan is to continue succeeding, showing my girls that you can pull yourself up."