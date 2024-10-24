Driver who crashed through roof of Rancho Palos Verdes home may have fallen asleep: investigators

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman in Rancho Palos Verdes who had a car crash through the roof of her home says her insurance is giving her trouble in getting it fixed.

The crash happened Sunday night. The homeowner says Farmers Insurance finally agreed to send out an adjuster on Wednesday.

Aerial footage from AIR7 showed the front end of the car wedged inside the home and the rear bumper poking out of the roof.

A car smashed through the roof of a home after it apparently rolled down a hill in Rancho Palos Verdes on Sunday.

Initially, it appeared the car rolled down a hill into the home, but investigators believe the elderly woman who was driving fell asleep at the wheel.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash. Deputies are now also helping keep an eye on the house until it gets fixed.