Driver loses control, crashes into center divider of 60 Fwy in Pomona, video shows

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dashcam footage captured the moment a car lost control and crashed into a retaining wall on the 60 Freeway in Pomona.

The crash happened Monday morning on eastbound lanes near Phillips Ranch Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It's not clear how the driver of the gold sedan lost control, but it appears the driver was trying to avoid hitting another car that drifted into the HOV lanes.

No injuries were reported.