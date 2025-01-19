More evacuation orders lifted, downgraded for Eaton Fire burn area

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- More evacuation orders were lifted for people in the Eaton Fire burn areas on Sunday.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, orders and warnings have been lifted or otherwise modified for several areas in and around Altadena.
Evacuation orders lifted for:
South of West Woodbury Road, East of Lincoln Avenue, North of Laun Street, West of North Fair Oaks Avenue
South of East Woodbury Road, East of North Fair Oaks Avenue, North of East Montana Street
South of East New York Drive, East of North Lake Avenue, North of East Woodbury Road, West of North Hill Avenue
Evacuation warnings lifted for:
South of East Mendocino Street, East of North Lake Avenue, North of East New York Drive, West of North Allen Avenue
Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings:
South of West Harriet Street, East of North Lincoln Avenue, North of West Woodbury Road, West of North Fair Oaks Avenue.
South of East Harriet Street and East Mendocino Street, East of North Fair Oaks Avenue, North of East Woodbury Road, West of North Lake Avenue
The following areas will be opened to residents only:
East of North Fair Oaks Avenue, North of East Harriet Street and East Mendocino Street, West of North Lake Avenue South of East Altadena Drive
East of Sunny Oaks Circle, North of East Altadena Drive, West of Eaton Canyon (Open Space), South of Rubio Canyon
East of North Lake Avenue, North of East Mendocino Street, West of North Allen Avenue, South of East Altadena Drive
East of East Lincoln Avenue, North of West Harriet Street, West of North Fair Oaks Avenue, South of West Altadena Drive
In addition, you can visit protect.genasys.com and type your address into the search bar to locate your zone.
Entry and exit points located at the following intersections:
North Fair Oaks Avenue and Harriet Street
North Lake Avenue and East Mendocino Street
North Allen Avenue and Mendocino Street
East Altadena Drive and Mendocino Lane (EXPECT DELAYS)
Lincoln Avenue and West Mariposa Street (EXPECT DELAYS)
The following intersections are used for exiting only:
North Santa Anita Avenue and East Mendocino Street
North Holliston Avenue and East Mendocino Street