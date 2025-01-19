More evacuation orders lifted, downgraded for Eaton Fire burn area

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- More evacuation orders were lifted for people in the Eaton Fire burn areas on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, orders and warnings have been lifted or otherwise modified for several areas in and around Altadena.

Evacuation orders lifted for:

South of West Woodbury Road, East of Lincoln Avenue, North of Laun Street, West of North Fair Oaks Avenue

South of East Woodbury Road, East of North Fair Oaks Avenue, North of East Montana Street

South of East New York Drive, East of North Lake Avenue, North of East Woodbury Road, West of North Hill Avenue

Evacuation warnings lifted for:

South of East Mendocino Street, East of North Lake Avenue, North of East New York Drive, West of North Allen Avenue

The Eaton Fire was 73% contained, with firefighters continuing to extinguish hot spots in steep, inaccessible canyons near Winters Creek, Mt. Lowe, and Mt. Wilson aided by water-dropping helicopters.

Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings:

South of West Harriet Street, East of North Lincoln Avenue, North of West Woodbury Road, West of North Fair Oaks Avenue.

South of East Harriet Street and East Mendocino Street, East of North Fair Oaks Avenue, North of East Woodbury Road, West of North Lake Avenue

The following areas will be opened to residents only:

East of North Fair Oaks Avenue, North of East Harriet Street and East Mendocino Street, West of North Lake Avenue South of East Altadena Drive

East of Sunny Oaks Circle, North of East Altadena Drive, West of Eaton Canyon (Open Space), South of Rubio Canyon

East of North Lake Avenue, North of East Mendocino Street, West of North Allen Avenue, South of East Altadena Drive

East of East Lincoln Avenue, North of West Harriet Street, West of North Fair Oaks Avenue, South of West Altadena Drive

In addition, you can visit protect.genasys.com and type your address into the search bar to locate your zone.

Entry and exit points located at the following intersections:

North Fair Oaks Avenue and Harriet Street

North Lake Avenue and East Mendocino Street

North Allen Avenue and Mendocino Street

East Altadena Drive and Mendocino Lane (EXPECT DELAYS)

Lincoln Avenue and West Mariposa Street (EXPECT DELAYS)

The following intersections are used for exiting only:

North Santa Anita Avenue and East Mendocino Street

North Holliston Avenue and East Mendocino Street