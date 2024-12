Elderly woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Santa Monica; suspect sought

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- An elderly woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Monica Sunday, authorities said.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Chelsea Avenue, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

No further details about the driver or the vehicle that struck her were immediately available.