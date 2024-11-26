Derek Tran declares victory over Michelle Steel in 45th Congressional district race

The latest vote count shows Tran ahead of Steel by more than 500 votes. However, the race has not officially been called.

Nearly three weeks since Election Day, Democratic challenger Derek Tran has declared victory over Republican incumbent Michelle Steel in the 45th Congressional district race.

"Today's count has made it clear: I am the winner of this race thanks to the resilience, spirit, and dedication of our #CA45 community and volunteers," Tran wrote in a post on X.

Tran said voters he talked with during the campaign "are looking to the future with hope and determination'' and he looks forward "to representing that optimism and working tirelessly to ensure that our communities' voices are heard in Washington.''

Eyewitness News has reached out to Steel but has not heard back.

All counties must complete final election results by Thursday, Dec. 5. The 45th Congressional District covers part of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.