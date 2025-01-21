"And it was being celebrated by white nationalist groups"

Elon Musk facing pushback for post-inauguration arm gesture, with some comparing it to Nazi salute

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk set off a firestorm Monday after he made a gesture during a post-inauguration rally.

Musk, who made the gesture twice, is facing heavy criticism after many online compared his arm gesture to a Nazi salute.

"Well, it certainly looked bad. I can't speculate as to what his intent was and I think it's important to separate intent versus impact here," said Tyler Gregory.

Gregory is the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council in San Francisco. He believes it's critically important for Musk to clarify his actions.

"It looked really bad to a lot of us in the Jewish community. And it was being celebrated by white nationalist groups," Gregory said.

Musk pushed back later Monday on "X" - calling the criticism "dirty tricks."

All of this comes at a time of heightened anxiety for many in the Jewish community.

Since the Israel's war with Hamas began in October 2023, antisemitic incidents have risen exponentially, both around the country and in the Bay Area.

"We have seen graffiti and flyers proclaiming 'Kill the Jews' and 'Hitler was right,'" said Teresa Drenick.

Drenick, who is the deputy director for the American Jewish Committee, says while antisemitism began rising during the first Trump administration, the recent rise is unlike anything we've seen in decades.

Drenick says it's up to everyone to stand up to antisemitism whether it's coming from the far left or the far right.

"It's going to take an all of community response. It can't just fall to the Jewish community to combat antisemitism. We need everybody to stand up and be an ally," she said.

Trump included family members of Israeli hostages at a post-inauguration rally. It comes after a ceasefire deal went into effect the day before.

Earlier Monday, he vowed to continue working to resolve conflicts in the Middle East.

"My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That's what I want to be, a peacemaker and a unifier. I'm pleased to say that as of yesterday, one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families," Trump said.