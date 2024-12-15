Employee at Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne stabbed while trying to stop shoplifters, police say

A liquor store worker in Hawthorne continues to recover Sunday after he was stabbed while trying to stop two shoplifters.

A liquor store worker in Hawthorne continues to recover Sunday after he was stabbed while trying to stop two shoplifters.

A liquor store worker in Hawthorne continues to recover Sunday after he was stabbed while trying to stop two shoplifters.

A liquor store worker in Hawthorne continues to recover Sunday after he was stabbed while trying to stop two shoplifters.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A liquor store worker in Hawthorne continues to recover Sunday after he was stabbed while trying to stop two shoplifters.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the famed Bluebird Liquor on Hawthorne Boulevard.

"Officers arrived and contacted an employee of the liquor store who confronted two suspects who were attempting to flee with items from the store," said the Hawthorne Police Department in a press release.

The employee was stabbed twice with a knife during the confrontation, according to police. His injuries, however, were described as non-life threatening.

The two suspects, who are believed to be teenage boys, took off running and were seen heading northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard before turning eastbound on 137th Street out of sight, police said.

Police didn't release a detailed description of the suspects but said they're about 17 years old and have "thin builds."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hawthorne Police Department's Detective Bureau at 310-349-2820.

Bluebird Liquor has gained notoriety for selling multiple lottery tickets with large jackpots.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.