Encino residents explore home security options at crime prevention event amid rise in break-ins

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After an alarming series of break-ins and burglaries in the San Fernando Valley, residents in Encino are now looking at ways to improve security at their homes.

A crime prevention event was held Sunday at Genesta Park that featured various security vendors, offering an array of options for homeowners.

This summer, Encino, Tarzana and Woodland Hills have all seen a spike in burglaries and break-ins, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In just one day, thieves targeted a tobacco store, a shoe store, a computer store and two pharmacies in the Valley.

"Every other house in my block has been burglarized," said Encino resident Mikki Langdon. "One house was burglarized three times and they even had an alarm on the house."

One of the vendors at Sunday's event was Secure IT Homes, a burglary prevention and deterrence company owned by Guy Cohen, who's also a member of the Encino Homeowners Association. Since shattering glass doors and windows is a common method for burglars, he suggests adding window safety film to slow them down.

"Most burglars only have about 10 to 15 minutes to get into your home. We can buy you at least 30 minutes, which will hopefully deter them and make them give up," he said.

Cohen's company along with others hope to empower residents who've grown concerned.

"I came out so that I can do something to make myself feel better," said Tamara Ortiz. "It's just nerve-racking to know that somebody can just throw a brick right through your window or sliding glass door and be in."

Meanwhile, Tarzana residents Yaretta Robinson and Dominque Robinson say they do their best to look out for each other.

"Every single one of our neighbors has a camera in front of their door," said Dominque Robinson. "It's weird not to see it."

LAPD increases patrols

According to Councilmember Nithya Raman, LAPD has increased patrols on residential streets in the Encino area, including mounted horse patrols, foot beats, and more police vehicles.

She said LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division, which is responsible for investigating property and financial crime, has partnered with the West Valley Division, which means there's now more investigative resources available.

Tips to stay safe

LAPD recommends placing hardwired cameras not just at your front door, but at the sides and the back of your house. Police also suggest trimming back overgrown trees and bushes to avoid obstructing views, and making sure your house is well lit at night.

If you see something that seems suspicious, always report it to police.