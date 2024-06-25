Entire Bakersfield chapter of Hells Angels arrested in multi-agency investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- The entire Bakersfield chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was arrested Tuesday on various charges, authorities announced.

Six members were taken into custody following a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol. A seventh member was already in custody.

The following suspects - all from Bakersfield - were arrested Tuesday morning:

Ricardo Alvarez, 42,

Armando Villasenor, 55

Joseph Soto Sr., 57

Joseph Soto Jr., 33

Joshua Zavala, 31

John Seeger, 57

Joshua Vaughn, 37, was already in custody on other charges.

The ATF said Alvarez, Villasenor, Soto Sr., Soto Jr., and Zavala are all "active, patched members" of the Hells Angels, Bakersfield Chapter. Vaughn and Seeger are members of the Sons Of Hell Motorcycle Club, which investigators say is the sub-affiliate club that takes orders and direction from the Hells Angels.

Approximately 25 firearms, ammunition, multiple high-capacity magazines, and gang-affiliate paraphernalia were seized, according to authorities. Investigators said eight search warrants were also executed at various locations throughout Bakersfield.

All suspects were charged with kidnapping, first-degree robbery, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, criminal conspiracy, intimidating a witness or victim and elder abuse.

They've all been booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Office Lerdo Facility.