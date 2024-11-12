Family of boy with autism who was slapped by man in viral video surprised with new SUV

Earlier this summer, video of a man slapping a young boy with autism in Arleta sparked outrage. Since then, the boy and his family have seen waves of support. Now, a Ford dealership stepped in to help.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Earlier this summer, a shocking video of a man slapping a young boy with autism in Arleta sparked outrage. Since then, the community has rallied behind the child and his family, showing them love and support.

Then on Monday, the family received a big surprise after they came across some issues with their truck.

The team at Airport Marina Ford surprised Alfredo Morales and his family with a brand new 2023 Ford Explorer.

"If there's a child involved in a situation like that, and the condition of living in the other vehicle, and trying to survive out of that, and then that vehicle being as bad as it was, it was just the right thing to do," said Dan Theroux, the general manager at Airport Marina Ford.

The video of the incident quickly went viral in June. It shows 10-year-old Alfredo sitting on a bus bench with his older sister when the upset man, identified as Scott Sakajian, slaps him. The boy reportedly damaged the Mercedes emblem on the front of Sakajian's car.

Sakajian has since been charged with willful cruelty to a child and battery on a person.

The team at Airport Marina Ford said when the family brought in their 2010 Ford F-150, the initial plan was to try to repair it, but it was in bad shape.

They said it needed a new transmission, engine, and the interior would have had to be completely taken out.

"Dan got the Ford to come into the dealership. We saw it on the flatbed and we were like, 'Uh oh, this needs more than just a repair,'" said NOARUS Auto Group President Jamie Bishton.

The vehicle also comes with a Gold Certified warranty, which means if the truck ever gives the family any troubles, they can take it to any Ford dealer to get it fixed.

Since the incident, a GoFundMe set up to help the family has raised nearly $100,000.

In addition to a brand new SUV, Alfredo now attends a new school that specializes in working with children with autism.

"Amazing. I don't have words to say," said the boy's father, Miguel Morales. "It's crazy. I don't have to say nothing. I don't have words, just say thanks. You know, thank God."

Miguel told ABC7 he and his family are trying to find a permanent home and hope to reopen their restaurant business that closed in August 2023.