New maps show damage assessment from Palisades and Eaton fires

Newly released maps are providing a look at what was destroyed and damaged by the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in Altadena - and even what was left untouched.

Newly released maps are providing a look at what was destroyed and damaged by the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in Altadena - and even what was left untouched.

Newly released maps are providing a look at what was destroyed and damaged by the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in Altadena - and even what was left untouched.

Newly released maps are providing a look at what was destroyed and damaged by the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in Altadena - and even what was left untouched.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As officials work to fully assess the destruction left behind by the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County, newly released maps are providing a view at what was destroyed and damaged, and even what was left untouched.

The preliminary damage assessments posted on the county's wildfire recovery website feature color-coded icons that show the structures in the fire's footprints, and whether they were destroyed or what type of damage they sustained otherwise.

Attached to each icon are also current photos of the residential and commercial properties. If there is not a color icon on your address, it means that the building hasn't been inspected yet.

The Palisades Fire, which started the morning of Jan. 7, has charred 23,713 acres in the Pacific Palisades area as of Monday morning. Officials estimate about 5,000 structures were damaged or destroyed by the blaze.

Using Skymap technology, AIR7 was above the Pacific Palisades on Saturday, taking a block-by-block look at damage from the Palisades Fire. That video is in the player below.

Using Skymap technology, AIR7 was able to provide residents with a block-by-block aerial view of the damage from the Palisades Fire.

The Eaton Fire, which started hours later that same day, has burned 14,117 acres in the Altadena area.

Initial assessments estimate that over 7,000 structures in the affected area were damaged or destroyed. The damage inspection for the active fire footprint was 24% complete as of Monday morning.

AIR7 was above Altadena and Pasadena on Saturday, taking a block-by-block look at damage using Skymap technology. That video is in the player below.