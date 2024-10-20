Massive fire in North Hollywood sends plume of smoke across the area

Firefighters battled a massive fire that sent smoke billowing into the air over North Hollywood and surrounding areas Sunday afternoon.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive fire that sent smoke billowing into the air over North Hollywood and surrounding areas Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. near Vanowen Street and Vineland Avenue, about a mile from Hollywood Burbank Airport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames were burning next to railroad tracks and a commercial building with placards, which indicate potential hazardous materials, LAFD said.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

It's unclear what caused the blaze or if any injuries have been reported.

A majority of the flames were extinguished before 5 p.m.