Fire rips through closed elementary school in Inglewood, damaging several classrooms

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 4:04PM
According to the California Department of Education's website, Worthington Elementary has been closed since December 2023.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire ripped through an elementary school Monday night in Inglewood, damaging several classrooms.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at the school on Yukon Avenue. Firefighters encountered flames leaping from multiple bungalows.

No injuries were reported.

According to the California Department of Education's website, Worthington Elementary has been closed since December 2023.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

