24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Firefighters battle flames on bleachers, possible press box of high school in Gardena

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 2:09PM
Fire breaks out on bleachers of high school in Gardena
Firefighters were battling a fire that broke out on some bleachers at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena Wednesday morning.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire that broke out on what appeared to be some bleachers at a high school in Gardena Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:35 a.m. at Junipero Serra High School on Van Ness Avenue. The flames were quickly extinguished.

AIR7 was over the scene where a section of bleachers and a possible press box were engulfed in flames. Firefighters were trying to stop the fire from spreading into what was believed to be the locker rooms just behind.

The cause of the fire was not known.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW