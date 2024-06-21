Fireworks, flames: Street takeovers held across San Fernando Valley before being shut down by police

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several street takeovers were held Thursday night at intersections and parking lots throughout the San Fernando Valley before being quickly shut down by police.

The sideshows began about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of a Ralphs supermarket in Granada Hills.

Drivers at one takeover were seen pushing cars to the limit as flames and sparks shot from their vehicles, news video showed.

Other locations included Van Nuys, Sylmar, Chatsworth and North Hollywood.

Whether anyone was arrested or cited in connection with the street takeovers was not immediately confirmed.