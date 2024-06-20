Former Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss joins Hulu's 'Reasonable Doubt'

The actress, singer and reality star says she takes the "deepest dive" emotionally to play this character

LOS ANGELES -- Kandi Burruss is joining the cast of Onyx Collective's "Reasonable Doubt" on Hulu for season 2.

The former star of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" made the announcement exclusively on "GMA 3."

"My character on the show, Eboni, she's a recovering addict. So you see a lot of different emotions laid out throughout the season," Burruss told GMA 3 hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim.

"This is the deepest dive that I've taken emotionally of one of the characters that I've been able to play."

Burruss revealed that she met "Reasonable Doubt" creator and executive producer Raamla Mohamed on a plane. They got to talking, exchanged numbers and met up for a meal and Burruss was offered a role after that.

"Reasonable Doubt" stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, Morris Chestnut, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson.

Season 2 will explore Corinealdi's character Jax Stewart and the fallout after last season's trial and deadly affair. According to the official synopsis, "Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?"

Season 2 premieres August 22 on Hulu. You can catch up now on the complete first season, streaming now on Hulu.

