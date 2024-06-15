Former Laker Darius Morris died of heart disease; drugs and alcohol played role

The Los Angeles County medical examiner revealed his cause of death Friday, listing it as coronary artery atherosclerosis.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Darius Morris, a point guard who played for the Lakers from 2011-13 and later for the Clippers in 2013-14, died of a heart disease with drugs and alcohol playing a role, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

Morris died on May 4 at the age of 33.

His cause of death was released Friday, stating he died of coronary artery atherosclerosis, also known as coronary heart disease.

According to the medical examiner investigator's report, ethanol, cocaine, and hydrocodone were listed as "contributing conditions."

The manner of death was classified as an accident.

Morris played high school basketball at Windward School in Mar Vista and starred at the University of Michigan before the Lakers drafted him in the second round in 2011.

He was a second-round pick of the Lakers in the 2011 draft. He averaged 3.3 points in 132 career games (17 starts) with the Lakers and four other teams in four NBA seasons. He went on to play professionally in China and France, last playing in 2019-20.