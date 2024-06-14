Freda's in downtown Moorpark winning over locals with locally-sourced menu featuring specialty pizza

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Freda's along historic High Street in downtown Moorpark opened just a few months ago in January, but locals are already hoping it'll stay for good!

"It's so special to us," said Philip Adler, co-owner of Freda's. "The guests that have come into the restaurant have been so supportive. They've enjoyed the food. They're enjoyed the atmosphere and we've enjoyed them even more."

The restaurant is named after Adler's mother Freda.

"She was a wonderful, inspirational woman,' he said.

Adler and his wife Jeanine initially cooked up the idea of a pizza catering company, but today foodies can find everything from pizza, braised short rib, burgers and a lobster roll, which has become their best-selling entrée.

Pizza is still at the heart and soul of Freda's. They make their own dough and source local ingredients. Chef Marcos demonstrated how the Diavola is made. It contains spicy salami, pickled chilies and is topped with hot honey.

And there's plenty more on the menu, including a juicy prime rib steak with carrots and roasted potatoes, a yummy chicken scallopini, plus the lightly flash fried zucchini ribbons, which Jeanine described as "pieces of heaven."

"We wanted to bring to the city of Moorpark all the stuff that we enjoy so we could have it here," Jeanine said.

For dessert, there's a chocolate mousse, tiramisu, crème brulee and an apple blueberry cobbler.

Whether you want to have a refreshment at the bar or dine for lunch or dinner, Freda's is happy to welcome you in seven days a week.

"It's what I'm passionate about and what I really love," Adler said.

Plus, Freda's features live music performed by the Moorpark High School jazz band.

