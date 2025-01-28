Fresh snow transforms parched landscape into a winter wonderland in the San Bernardino Mountains

The weekend storm blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains with fresh powder, transforming the parched landscape into a winter wonderland and drawing crowds to local ski resorts.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Now that the winter storm has passed, skiers and snowboarders couldn't wait to head up into the San Bernardino Mountains to check out several inches of fresh snow.

Freezing temperatures turned roadways into ice sheets overnight, causing some vehicles to slide off the roadway in Big Bear.

While drivers making their way up Highway 330 had to stop to chain up to avoid spinning out.

"It was pretty slippery, pretty icy, but besides that, we came up here. After that, it was pretty smooth," said Gil Reyes from Chino.

For three students from South Africa, it wasn't just another day in the snow; it was their first-ever experience of a California winter.

"The conditions just turned out nice, and we planned it all together. We managed to pluck some gear from a couple of friends, so we thought we'd come and do a ski trip," said Nic Fiamingeo from Cape Town, South Africa.

For Haylie Humble and her boyfriend, Gil Reyes, the day off was a chance to escape the dry fire-prone conditions that have plagued Southern California for months.

Snow Valley received six to ten inches of fresh snow during the storm, making for perfect snowboarding conditions.

"I'm happy that the rain is here because, like the past few days, we've been having fires. It's so sad for families and everybody else," said Humble.

The snow brings more than fun for visitors; it's also a symbol of much-needed relief. California has seen almost no rain since May, with dry Santa Ana winds fueling devastating wildfires across the region.

With the mountains coated in glittering white, many hope this is the long-awaited start of winter.

"We came up here at the end of December, and there was no snow. So, it's nice to have some now," said Sam Waskow from Redondo Beach.

If you plan on making the trip up the mountains, make sure to check road conditions before you go and carry chains at all times.