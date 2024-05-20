Frontier Airlines eliminates change fees and introduces 4 new fare classes

The airline currently charges up to $99 for flight changes.

Frontier Airlines has announced that it is eliminating change fees on some tickets, part of its effort to appeal to more travelers.

The changes, which took effect on May 17, aim to simplify the ticket-buying process.

The Denver-based airline, known for its cheap fares, previously charged for additional services like seat assignments and carry-on baggage, similar to rivals Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air.

Frontier is now introducing packages that bundle these extras, including early boarding. Most customers are expected to opt for these new bundled options, though some fares will still offer a la carte choices.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for Frontier - one with transparency in our prices, no change fees and the lowest total price," Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in the official press release.

"This is 'The New Frontier' and we are committed to offering more than the lowest fares -- we deliver the best price for all the options you want and the customer support you need, when you need it. No gimmicks, just really low prices and good customer service," the statement continued.

The new "economy" bundle, which includes a carry-on bag and seat assignment, will start at $30 more than the base fare.

The "premium" bundle, offering these perks plus early boarding, will cost $50 more. For an additional $100, the "business" bundle will provide travelers with two checked bags and a front-row seat with extra legroom.

This move follows a final rule issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation last month, which requires airlines to disclose all fees, including those for checked and carry-on baggage. The DOT estimates this change will save travelers over half a billion dollars annually.