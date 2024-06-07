Glendale Fire Department honors Cooper the goldendoodle, their 1st certified wellness K9

Glendale firefighters are recognizing Cooper the goldendoodle as the department's first certified wellness K9.

Glendale firefighters are recognizing Cooper the goldendoodle as the department's first certified wellness K9.

Glendale firefighters are recognizing Cooper the goldendoodle as the department's first certified wellness K9.

Glendale firefighters are recognizing Cooper the goldendoodle as the department's first certified wellness K9.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Congratulations are in order for a four-legged worker at the Glendale Fire Department after he received his departmental badge.

Cooper is a goldendoodle K9 recognized at the fire department's badge-pinning ceremony as their first-ever certified wellness canine.

He is trained to help his co-workers get through traumatic and high-stress incidents and is learning to do even more.

"For firefighters, if they take a difficult call, usually their stress hormone is higher," Cooper's handler Korin Peltier said. "Cooper is going to be able to detect that and go over to them and lower their blood pressure, lower their heart rate and bring it back to their baseline."

Cooper is also certified by the American Kennel Club as a K9 good citizen.

Cooper is only 2 years old, so he has a long career of helping people ahead of him. You can keep up with this good boy's hard work through his Instagram account.