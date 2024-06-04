Glendale police officer charged in violent 2021 arrest caught on video

Gonzalo Zendejas, 39, is facing one count of assault by a public officer involving the June 5, 2021 incident, as police tried to detain the juvenile, according to the District Attorney's Office.

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- A Glendale police officer was charged Monday with a felony count of assault for allegedly kicking a juvenile shoplifting suspect in the head during a struggle nearly three years ago at the Glendale Galleria, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reported.

An arraignment date has not yet been set for Zendejas.

In a statement released shortly after the case was announced, the Glendale Police Department said the filing stemmed from a struggle with one of the shoplifting suspects who resisted when officers tried to detain him inside a store, and that "officers used force to subdue the male and arrested him.''

"Due to the details surrounding the incident, the Glendale Police Department immediately began an internal investigation. All officers involved in the use of force were placed on administrative leave,'' according to the police department's statement.

"Simultaneously, the Glendale Police Department requested the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for a thorough and transparent review of the incident, including any potential criminal actions.''

The department added that its "internal administrative investigation remains ongoing, as the outcome was pending the completion of the criminal investigation,'' and that it has provided the District Attorney's Office with all reports, statements, audio and video to "be fully transparent and assist in a complete and thorough investigation of the facts and evidence surrounding the incident.''

Zendejas is still employed but has been on administrative leave since the incident pending the completion of the criminal investigation, according to Glendale police.

The department added that three other officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident, "however throughout the course of the past three years and during the course of the investigation, the other three officers were cleared to be released to full duty.''

District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, "While police officers face an extraordinarily challenging and demanding job while working to protect our communities, this responsibility does not excuse actions that endanger others or undermine public trust. This incident is a serious violation of the duty to serve with integrity and respect.''

Zendejas could face up to three years in county jail if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

