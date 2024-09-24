Guidance counselor at West LA school arrested for sex with 16-year-old student

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A guidance counselor at a West Los Angeles high school has been arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with a 16-year-old student, police say.

Investigators are looking for additional possible victims.

Last week the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18.

She was booked and pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Sept. 19, then released by the court on her own recognizance. She's due back in court on Nov. 1.

Authorities say Tichon maintained an unlawful sexual relationship with the minor between February and March of 2024.

"The suspect used her position of responsibility to gain these victims' trust, then began inappropriate sexual relationships with them," said Detective Russ Hess. "Rather than advising them, she was abusing them."

If convicted on all charges, Tichon faces a possible sentence of up to five years in state prison, according to the DA's office.

She no longer works at the school.

"Educators and school staff have a fundamental duty to create a safe environment for all students, and when that trust is broken, it affects the entire community," said District Attorney George Gascón.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Det. Hess at (213)473-0561. Calls can also be made to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or anonymous tips provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

