Halle Berry heads the cast of R-rated horror-thriller 'Never Let Go'

LOS ANGELES -- Halle Berry is entering the world of scary movies in the new horror-thriller "Never Let Go."

She's the star, she's an executive producer and she's a teacher of sorts to her two young co-stars in a movie that takes place in a house in the woods.

Berry plays a mother who's concerned for the safety of her family. She believes an evil spirit has haunted the family for years and the only way to stay safe when outside of the house is to be attached to a rope and make sure to never let go!

Berry said she saw this film as a challenge.

"I like to surprise myself," she said. "I want to do something always different. I want to stay engaged. I've been doing it a long time, so I like to try and excite my own self and make something interesting for me all over again. So if it's new, if it's a risk, if it's a bold choice, it allows it to all be new for me again."

Besides acting with two boys in the film, she also gave them information to help them along the way.

"She said that my superpower in acting is my eyes," said Anthony B. Jenkins, who plays one of her sons.

Percy Daggs IV, who plays her other son, said, said Berry taught him to always stay on topic.

"To always stay focused, to make sure that you stay locked in at all times," he added.

So why did Halle know Jenkins and Daggs were the two to share the screen with her in this film?

Berry said the search to find them was intense but said "it was paramount that we get two brilliant kids."

"I refused to settle for less than brilliant kids because I knew that the success of this movie hinged on who these guys were," she said.

"They're so wildly talented, imaginative, they're well-raised. They're good boys, right? They're good young men, and that mattered."

"Never Let Go" is rated R and is playing in theaters now.