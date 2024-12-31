Los Angeles restaurant hit with multiple break-ins, owners create GoFundMe for repairs

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles restaurant that's been around since 1969 has been the victim of multiple break-ins, forcing them to temporarily close for repairs.

Harold and Belle's, a Creole restaurant in Jefferson Park, said recent break-ins have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

"The financial impact of these events is undeniable," read a statement from the owners. "Repairing the damages and replacing stolen items will take a significant effort, and we need your support to recover and rebuild."

The restaurant has created a GoFundMe to pay for repairs and replace all stolen items. They also plan on boosting the restaurant's security.