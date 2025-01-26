Heavy snow falls in San Bernardino mountains amid winter storm warning

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino Mountains were slammed with snow Sunday morning as the area remains under a winter storm warning.

The warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Monday and covers areas like Crestline, Wrightwood, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Big Bear City, and Big Bear Lake.

Up to a foot of snow is expected at elevations above 5,000 feet and a couple of inches in lower elevations.

That means it was a difficult morning for many drivers in the area. Plows were spotted overnight to try to clear the roadways. The conditions reportedly also impacted a stretch of the Highway 18 from Crestline to Big Bear.

The National Weather Service said driving this weekend could be "very difficult to impossible" and said the hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol is urging residents to stay off the roads until at least Monday afternoon, if they can.