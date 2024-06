Evacuation warnings issued as Hesperia wildfire grows to more than 1,300 acres

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation warnings are in place in Hesperia after a fast-growing wildfire exploded in size.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday along Highway 173.

Since then, the fire has more than tripled in size - jumping from 300 acres to about 1,330.

Evacuation warnings include homes in the Arrowhead Equestrian Estates area.

As Sunday morning, the fire was just 7% contained.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze from the ground and the air.