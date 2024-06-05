Historic Starliner mission ready for another take at Florida's Cape Canaveral | LIVE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA is trying again to get a historic mission off the ground.
Boeing's Starliner is set for liftoff in Florida at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday.
Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will be on board.
This will be the first crewed flight, which is an idea that was hatched a decade ago.
The flight, if successful, will rival SpaceX's prolific Crew Dragon capsule and expand American options for ferrying astronauts to the international space station.
A valve issue and a computer glitch derailed the first few attempts to get Starliner off the ground.
So far, the weather looks good for liftoff.