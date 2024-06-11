WATCH LIVE

Hit Marvel series 'Echo' could be headed to Emmys

One of Marvel's most watched series on Disney+, "Echo," could land Emmy nominations.

ByRyder Maldonado OTRC logo
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 9:35PM
Marvel's 'Echo' could receive Emmy nominations following huge release
Following the successful release of Marvel's "Echo" on Disney+, Emmy nominations could be next for the hit series.

LOS ANGELES -- The Marvel series "Echo" is intense. It's gritty. And it's among this year's most watched Marvel shows on Disney+. Now, it's among the hit shows being considered for the 2024 Emmys.

Alaqua Cox stars as Maya Lopez, a skilled fighter who was first seen in the Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."

In "Echo," viewers saw Maya return home to reconnect with her Native American roots and escape her violent past with former father figure, Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio.

"(Kingpin) and Maya have a very, you know, intense emotional connection," Cox told On The Red Carpet through an interpreter. "He's such an amazing actor to work with."

"She's an amputee. She's deaf. She's a newcomer to this whole acting thing," D'Onofrio said. "She represents this huge community of Indigenous people. You know, it's such an amazing thing."

"Echo" is streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.

