Man in custody after chase ends in crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Hollywood Friday night.

The high-speed pursuit ended in a crash at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street when the fleeing car slammed into an innocent driver. The victim was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The suspect took off on foot right after the crash, but Los Angeles police quickly swarmed the area. Officers with guns drawn spotted the man and took him into custody.

Officers had to restrain the suspect again when he lunged at a person filming him.

Police said the chase may be related to a shooting that happened a few minutes earlier on nearby Gramercy Place.