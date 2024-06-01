Homeless encampment outside Sunset Sound recording studio in Hollywood cleared

As part of the city's Inside Safe program, more than 30 people were moved into two Inside Safe motels.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homeless encampment outside of the legendary Sunset Sound recording studio in Hollywood was cleared Friday and more than 30 people were moved into interim housing.

As part of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' Inside Safe program, the group was moved into two Inside Safe motels in Hollywood.

"I've been waiting for this for two years, three years almost," said Bellatrix Chappell, who lived at the encampment and now has somewhere to stay.

Chappell became a victim of sexual assaults and violence while living at the encampment. The 21-year-old said nobody should have to go through that kind of trauma, but after aging out of foster care, there was nowhere else to go but the streets.

"I hope it gives me a stable place to go back to community college and all, finish my certification in ASL interpreting, and I can transfer to CSU Northridge, get my 4-year in deaf studies and education. My only goal in life is to become a teacher for the School for the Deaf in Riverside," said Chappell.

Bass was there when the encampment was being cleared, speaking with those who were being moved.

"The last individual I talked to said, 'Am I going to be able to take a shower? Am I going to be able to have something to eat? I said, 'Yes because no human being should have to live like this.'"

The Inside Safe program has been underway for almost a year and a half and some of those who have been living at Inside Safe motels have already moved onto permanent housing, but others haven't.

Paul Camarata, the owner of Sunset Sound, told Eyewitness News the encampment was negatively impacting business.

"It's been a frustration for me and all my employees," he said. "They were blocking our entrance, blocking our trash can removal. Obviously, not conducive for the clients that come in here to see what's going on and they've got to wade through it driving in."

At one point, the studio placed large planters outside the entrance to prevent tents from blocking the gate. Camarata said he's spoken with Bass and hopes the tents won't pop up again.

"Please, have it stay that way," he said. "That's really my reaction, which she has assured me they will do."