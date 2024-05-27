Hot cars, shiny chrome, draw crowds to fundraiser for 'Operation Restoring Veteran Hope'

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of car enthusiasts gathered in Boyle Heights to help veterans struggling with P-T-S-D, addiction, and other mental health issues. The event was hosted by a non-profit whose mission is to inspire veterans to be hopeful about their future.

The cars lined Cesar Chavez Blvd. for the Armed Forces Day paint and chrome show. It's a big fundraiser for non-profit Operation Restoring Veteran Hope.

"Isolation and self-medication recipe for disaster so getting out in the community - learning how to live life again is what it's all about," said Ray Perez, President Operation Restoring Veteran Hope.

When Army veteran Perez got out of service, he went through homelessness, incarceration, and addiction.

"I didn't realize I was building my resume at the time, going down those dark roads. But here we are today and I'm very blessed to be where I'm at, helping the people that we do," said Perez.

Perez started the program in 2019. His wife Maria had issues with anxiety when she got out. "It made it hard just being around people. People as a whole, being around big group, talking to people. not trusting people."

Maria, now a social worker, eventually found the resources she needed. Together - they help vets work through addiction, PTSD, suicidal ideation; and those who come from jail, prison, and rehab. Events like this car show help build camaraderie.

"They help transform people, give you job skills," said Richard Olvera, Marine Corps veteran. "They show you're worth something again. they give you a mission. they give you a sense of brotherhood that you had when you're in the service. they give you everything you need to succeed."