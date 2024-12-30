Hundreds of Amazon packages spilled across 5 Fwy after semi-truck crash in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A few lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were shut down Monday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck that left hundreds of Amazon packages spilled across the roadway.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at the Ditman Avenue on-ramp in East Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

Additional details about the crash were not available.

The lanes were expected to be closed for at least two hours.

