The Carson Sheriff's Station said someone set a trash can on fire and illegal fireworks were set off inside a store.

60 to 70 juveniles detained after 'large scale disturbance' at Carson mall, LASD says

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of juveniles were detained Saturday after a trash can was set on fire and fireworks were set off inside a mall in Carson, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies responded to the SouthBay Pavilion Mall on Avalon Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a "large scale disturbance" involving about 200 juveniles.

The Carson Sheriff's Station said someone set a trash can on fire and illegal fireworks were set off inside a store. Between 60 and 70 juveniles were detained for refusal to disperse, investigators said.

"Deputies detained multiple juveniles who were issued citations in relation to the incident and will be required to appear in court at a future date," read a post from the Carson Sheriff's Station on X.

Video from the scene showed a line of juveniles in the parking lot area, several of whom were placed in handcuffs.

The sheriff's department said no arrests were made.

The juveniles who were detained have since been released to their parents/guardians.

"Criminal activity of this nature is disruptive to our businesses and harmful to our community and will not be tolerated," continued the post on X. "We want to thank the members of our community who immediately contacted law enforcement and for the cooperation and support extended by patrons and our law enforcement partners."

There were no thefts or injuries, according to investigators.