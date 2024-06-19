Iconic Arby's restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood shuts down

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Driving down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood is going to look a bit different.

The restaurant's giant brown and light-up derby hat was a staple along Sunset for decades, but that time has come to an end.

The sign under the hat now says "Farewell, Hollywood. Thank you for 55 great years."

COVID, fewer customers, inflation and the $20 minimum wage are all reasons for the closing.

The general manager Gary Husch, whose family has owned it since the start, says people have paid respects in person and online.

"There's just hundreds and hundreds of posts online that we didn't realize were going to be there," he said. "Just all the great feedback we've been getting is just incredible and we're just... couldn't be happier... and thankful."

Husch is not sure what the property owner will eventually do with the land.

Arby's fans need not worry, there are still several other locations throughout Southern California.