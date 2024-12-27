Iconic San Pedro Fish Market to open new waterfront location in 2026

The iconic, family-owned San Pedro Fish Market is set to open in a new location in 2026, marking an exciting new chapter for the beloved seafood destination.

Founded in 1956, San Pedro Fish Market has been celebrating food and family for over 65 years. The market just signed a 49-year lease on a prime spot at the West Harbor Waterfront.

Previously located in Ports O'Call Village until its demolition, the restaurant has been operating from temporary locations within West Harbor.

The new space is set to be one of the largest restaurants in the US, promising even more room for seafood lovers to enjoy its legendary offerings.

For more info on the San Pedro Fish Market check out: sanpedrofish.com