San Pedro Fish Market reopens its doors in new spot as part of multi-phase relocation project

The famous San Pedro Fish Market has reopened at a new spot as part of a multi-phase relocation projection

The fish market has become one of the top 10 most "Instagrammed" restaurants in the country.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The famous San Pedro Fish Market has reopened at a new location!

The fish market reopened its doors on Wednesday, which was National Shrimp Day.

In February, the famous fish market had to shutter their iconic waterfront location.

Now, its new location is near the Port of L.A., and the public can once again enjoy its famous shrimp trays in a unique al fresco setting.

But the new location is only temporary, as the fish market is beginning a multi-phase relocation project that will have it move to two temporary spots before it finally settles down in its new permanent location.

"We're going to be here, in our phase one, until roughly October," said Gregg Rinaldi, the CEO of the San Pedro Fish Market. "And then we're going to move down about a football field, to the left, closer to the (Los Angeles Maritime) museum, that's our phase two. This is the North Park area. And we will be there for roughly a year to two years before we go to our next phase, which will be our permanent location. Which is closer to where the Crusty Crab used to be."

The San Pedro Fish Market opened the doors to its first location in 1956, originally called Vista Seafood. It now has three locations in the Los Angeles area

The fish market has become one of the top ten most "Instagrammed" restaurants in the country.