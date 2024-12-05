14-year-old injured, 3 dogs dead in Jurupa Valley house fire

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three dogs have died and a 14-year-old was hospitalized, after a house fire overnight in the Inland Empire.

The incident was reported at about 1:59 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said responding firefighters found a single-family home fully involved in flames.

Fire officials said one victim was trapped and quickly rescued from the burning home. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The father of the teen said his son was in a deep sleep and they had to break a window to get him out. Three dogs perished in the blaze. He said the fire occurred at his grandmother's house and began in the kitchen.

Roads in the area of Canal Street and Pacific Avenue were closed overnight. A nearby business was also reportedly destroyed by the flames.

No further details were immediately known. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.