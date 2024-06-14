Inmate with makeshift knife attacks fellow inmate, deputy in San Bernardino County, video shows

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- An inmate tried to stab another inmate and a deputy with a makeshift knife at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said.

Shocking video released Thursday shows the inmate lunge toward a responding deputy and then attack him inside a hallway of the facility. The two scuffle on the ground until other deputies are able to separate them.

The assaults were carried out Tuesday afternoon when Christopher Lommie Jackson, a 25-year-old San Bernardino man in custody for a murder charge, allegedly armed himself with metal knife made in jail, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Jackson is accused of trying to stab a fellow inmate and then a deputy who was responding to the initial attack.

Authorities said the deputy suffered moderate injuries to his face and was treated at a hospital. He was later released.

Jackson has had prior arrests for violent offenses, authorities said. A report for attempted murder will be filed with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Assaults on jail staff have been on the rise, according to the Sheriff's Department. This year alone, there have been 51 attacks on deputies.

"Such violent behavior poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our staff and inmate populations," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement. "Our deputies work tirelessly to maintain order and provide a secure environment within our correctional facilities. We will pursue the maximum legal consequences for those who carry out attacks in our correctional facilities."